Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

