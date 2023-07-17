Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
