Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $363,120.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $363,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $32.73 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.