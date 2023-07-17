Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.