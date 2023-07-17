Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $41.08

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $40.06. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 1,266,334 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

