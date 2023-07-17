Fundamentum LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.