Fundamentum LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fundamentum LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fundamentum LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MGK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.39. 107,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

