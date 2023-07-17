Fundamentum LLC Sells 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentum LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 512,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

