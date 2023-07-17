Fundamentum LLC Sells 8,634 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentum LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,878 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

