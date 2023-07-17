G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
G Medical Innovations Price Performance
Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About G Medical Innovations
