G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

