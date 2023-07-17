Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.89

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 58805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.