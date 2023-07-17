Gateway Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,782.13 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1,950.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 6,936% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $10,782.13 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $51.25 or 0.00169403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.49869528 USD and is up 20.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,872.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

