Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $752.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.