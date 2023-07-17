Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

