Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,069. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

