Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.