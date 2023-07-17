Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Stock Price Up 30%

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 39,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldstar Minerals Trading Up 30.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Goldstar Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.