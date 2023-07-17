Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 5,395 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 199,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

