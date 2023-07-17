Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $2,562.02. 12,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,131. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,502.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,495.49. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

