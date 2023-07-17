Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

GE traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 749,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.