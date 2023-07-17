Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. 199,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

