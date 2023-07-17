Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,780 shares of company stock worth $1,074,097 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $43.01. 288,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,452. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

