Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Down 0.2 %

INCY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. 177,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.