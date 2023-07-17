Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.20. The company had a trading volume of 287,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.59.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.