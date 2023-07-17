Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 744 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 512,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

