Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 113,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 497,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 765,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,631. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.