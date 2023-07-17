Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.48

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 7396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Gravity Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market cap of $559.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gravity by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
