Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 108,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 549,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

