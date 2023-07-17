Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, an increase of 199.9% from the June 15th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $368,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlane Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLN remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.