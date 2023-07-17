GSK (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,390 Price Target at Bank of America

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from GBX 1,450 ($18.65) to GBX 1,390 ($17.88) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.87) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.87) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.26) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.20).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,321 ($16.99). 1,297,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.38. The firm has a market cap of £54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,808.40 ($23.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80.

Insider Transactions at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.53) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($111,153.99). In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,841.50). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($111,153.99). Insiders bought a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $8,975,869 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

