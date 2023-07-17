Halliburton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,885 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 3,321,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

