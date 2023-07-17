Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,365 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $24,339,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 538,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,008. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

