Harrington Investments INC Acquires 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $549.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

