Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.69. 936,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

