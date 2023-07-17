Harrington Investments INC Buys 491 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

BOH traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

