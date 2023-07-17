Harrington Investments INC Purchases 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $91.79. 156,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

