Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

