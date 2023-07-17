Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $17.63 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $404,096.26 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $25.76 or 0.00085383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,538 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

