Herbst Group LLC Acquires 4,525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.07. 1,023,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.