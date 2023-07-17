Herbst Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

