HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HHG Capital Trading Up 26.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HHGCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. HHG Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
