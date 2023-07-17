Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $110.64 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.95 or 0.00026472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $110.64 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00105372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,911,988 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

