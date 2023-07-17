Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,747 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.