Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after acquiring an additional 501,924 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

