HSBC Upgrades Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC WOSGF opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It offers its products through transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

