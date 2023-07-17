Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$2.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.36.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.