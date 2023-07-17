HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84.

On Friday, May 26th, Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $555.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $569.59. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.81.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.