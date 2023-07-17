Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 470,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

