IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $919.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

