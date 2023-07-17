Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 78.7% in June

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,449. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innodata by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Innodata by 34,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 261,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,300. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.03. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

