Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 78.7% in June

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,449. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata
Innodata Price Performance
INOD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 261,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,300. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.03. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Further Reading
