Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 452.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,191 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 3.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 161,066 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $753.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

